Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.52. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 29,907 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 850,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 166,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

