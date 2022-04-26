Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.07. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 67,803 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

