Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $25.93. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bandwidth shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 4,171 shares trading hands.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

