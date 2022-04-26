Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 1,460,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,647,590. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

