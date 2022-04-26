Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 731,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,647,590. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

