Bank of Italy Purchases New Position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Bank of Italy purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,097,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,701,000. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Italy’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank of Italy owned about 0.09% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter.

IQSU traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97.

