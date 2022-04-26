Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

BANR stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

