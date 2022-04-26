Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.65, but opened at $58.18. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Banner shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 376 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $7,110,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

