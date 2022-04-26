Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,155 ($52.96).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,939 ($50.20) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,743.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,777.20. The firm has a market cap of £90.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 29.36 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($48.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,539.69). Insiders bought 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.