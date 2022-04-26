Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,155 ($52.96).
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,939 ($50.20) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,743.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,777.20. The firm has a market cap of £90.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30.
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($48.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,539.69). Insiders bought 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516 over the last quarter.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.