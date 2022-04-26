Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 754,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,447,452 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barclays by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Barclays by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

