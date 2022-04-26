Barclays Trims Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Target Price to GBX 420

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYYYF. HSBC downgraded Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.77) to GBX 460 ($5.86) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTC SYYYF opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

