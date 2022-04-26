Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $774.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $774.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 780 ($9.94) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($10.97) to GBX 832 ($10.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $13.14 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

