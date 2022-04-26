Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE:ABX opened at C$28.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.34. The company has a market cap of C$51.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.