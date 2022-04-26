BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $111,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 1,424,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.