BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $111,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
