Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 8,291 shares.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.