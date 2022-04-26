Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $11.72 million and $408,639.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

