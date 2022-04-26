Berenberg Bank Lowers Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Price Target to SEK 263

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SEB Equities lowered Biotage AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 236 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SEB Equity Research lowered Biotage AB (publ) to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biotage AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of BITGF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

About Biotage AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

