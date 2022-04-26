Berenberg Bank Lowers Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Price Target to SEK 263

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SEB Equities lowered Biotage AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 236 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SEB Equity Research lowered Biotage AB (publ) to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biotage AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of BITGF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

