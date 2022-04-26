BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 5%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 13,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 16,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BiomX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in BiomX during the third quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

