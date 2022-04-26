Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Trading Up 0%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

