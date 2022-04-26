Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $62.73 million and $1.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011785 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

