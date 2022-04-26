BitDAO (BIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.36 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $722.39 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.63 or 0.07423036 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

