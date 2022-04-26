BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,286.14 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $138,286.14 and $5.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00648959 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 341,780,040 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

