Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.46. 1,139,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Black Knight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Black Knight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after buying an additional 82,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.