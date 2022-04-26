Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

