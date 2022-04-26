Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Blink Charging stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 3.50. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blink Charging by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Blink Charging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.