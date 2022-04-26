Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 169,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

