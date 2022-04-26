Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

CMCSA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The company has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

