Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,164,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.