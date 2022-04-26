Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.86. 127,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.