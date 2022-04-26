Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New $813,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,758. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

