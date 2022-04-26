Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 6,024 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 511,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

