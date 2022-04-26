Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

