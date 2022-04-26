Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 14,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 99,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 102,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. 2,712,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.

