Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 6,255 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. 95,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

