BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

ZEB stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,496. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.31.

Get BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.