BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.67. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of C$20.84 and a 12-month high of C$23.90.

Get BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.