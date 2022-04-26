BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.08. 2,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.09. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$14.00 and a one year high of C$16.20.

