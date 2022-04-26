Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.64) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

