Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires 41,090 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of NetEase worth $45,396,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock remained flat at $$88.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,380. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

