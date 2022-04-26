Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,824,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.37. The firm has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.