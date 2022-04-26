Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,661,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 362.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 27.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 27.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.98.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.