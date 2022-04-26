Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.14% of Booking worth $101,719,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $48.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,197.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,233.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,337.06. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

