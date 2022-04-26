Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,493 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,946,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 42,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.