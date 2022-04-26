Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $154.47 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $154,469,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.89. 171,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on V. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

