Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $35.55 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,551,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,523.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 187,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,602. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average is $175.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

