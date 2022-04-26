Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $57.29 Billion Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $57,289,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 325,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

