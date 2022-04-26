Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $7.76 Billion Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,500 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $7,763,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 156,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,696. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

