Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,559,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,685. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

