Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 19,274 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $17,860,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.32. 16,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.