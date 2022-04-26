Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,729,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 202,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 273,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. 1,153,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

